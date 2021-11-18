Rwanda Hails African Museum

The construction of the Museum of African Liberation is set to be a game changer in making Africans originators of their own history, a top Rwandan government official has said.

Speaking on Tuesday after touring the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare, visiting Rwandan Minister of Defence, Retired Major General Albert Murasira commended the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) for a sterling job in spearheading the project.

Rtd Major Gen Murasira said notable progress had been achieved so far in capturing the African history which is one of the key issues in the lives of Africans.

"It is time for Africans to be the originators of their own history.

"I hope that will come out of this project, not only the buildings and all the artefacts. What we learn from our history and what will be the change in our future will lead to Africans regaining their dignity," he said.

INSTAK chief executive officer Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said contracted firms were now working round the clock to ensure the project came to fruition, with road network construction underway while boreholes had been drilled to have uninterrupted water supplies.

"We have taken an attitude of ruthless implementation. Let us do the work, let us do the job, we must deliver this Museum for Africa. This is almost 50 years behind.

"The liberation struggle ended almost 50 years ago on average across Africa, we are behind," he said.

"It is an international zone. Our standards must be international and construction has already started, within the next three months the residents of Harare are going to see a rapid and massive transformation of this landscape."

Ambassador Muzawazi hailed Rwanda for responding positively to the call of construction of the museum.

"We have agreed that Rwanda is going to contribute artefacts and archives into the Rwandan section at the museum. We are exploring mutual arrangement of promoting this museum and project in East Africa.

"We want to congratulate President Mnangagwa for being a leader who listens to his fellow leaders across Africa, which is one of the thrusts of the New Dispensation of participating in Pan-African projects.

This year is the Pan-African year of arts, culture and heritage leveraging on our history to unlock potential for development," he said.

The Golden Quarry dumpsite is currently being reclaimed to pave way for construction of upmarket apartments, a five-star hotel, amusement and theme parks, shopping malls, with an access bridge linking the Museum of African Liberation to the National Heroes Acre on the cards.

The Museum of Africa Liberation is an institution that seeks to tell African stories through African lenses.

The Rwandan Defence Minister took time to water a Mukamba tree recently planted by the Rwandan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr James Musoni, next to the Rwandan flag at the museum.