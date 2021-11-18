Zimbabwe: Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc in Zvimba

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 620 pupils and villagers in Zvimba Ward 13 are in a quandary after heavy rains with strong winds swept through the area, damaging a school and several homesteads, with the school damage so severe that new classrooms have to be built.

Parents have already sourced the bricks and river sand needed for a replacement classroom block, with local MP Marian Chombo promising transport to get these to the school and now the Civil Protection Unit working out how much cement and other materials are needed.

Roofs of blocks at Pamwechete Primary School that was built in 1965 were blown off, rendering the building unsafe for use. The second hailstorm attack since last year also severely damaged the physical structures of the institution.

The school's development committee chairperson, Mr Matthew Marimo, said the majority of the students were now having lessons under a shed.

The hailstorm has affected learning activities at the school, with most pupils now conducting lessons from farm sheds, he said. Apart from the classrooms, the administration block where examination papers and money are kept was damaged.

Mr Marimo said the situation was going to be exacerbated by impeding Grade Seven examinations that would require well secured rooms.

"The rains have also damaged some of the 17 staff quarters while the headmaster's office is no longer secure as its roof has been dismantled from the trusses and the wall, he said. As a community, we have managed to secure 37 000 bricks and river sand towards the construction of new blocks to replace these old ones and we are appealing for assistance to ferry the bricks to the school site."

In an effort to address the situation, the Civil Protection Unit deployed a team of surveyors to assess the damage and cost of repair.

Zvimba North legislator, Cde Marian Chombo, who is also the Local Government and Public Works deputy minister expressed confidence with the unit in dealing with natural disasters.

"I want to thank the Government for responding to the situation swiftly, she said.

"We are here as a team for the public works that is assessing the impact of the damages caused and as such, they have pledged to support the school with cement, roofing material and construction supervision.

"I'm also delighted by the response given by the parents who have heeded President Mnangagwa's call to help build Zimbabwe again. They have so far secured 37 000 bricks and river sand. As a local legislator I'm going to avail transport to ferry the bricks and sand."

To address water woes bedevilling the school, a borehole with solar-powered pumps is expected to be sunk before year end form the Constituency Development Fund, while Zvimba Rural District Council is in the middle of constructing a block at the school.