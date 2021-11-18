Zimbabwe: Zim Woman Nabbed for Malawian Passport Fraud

A 29-year-old Zimbabwean woman has been arrested by Malawian Immigration authorities at the Regional Office in Lilongwe for fraudulently attempting to acquire a Malawian passport.

According to media reports, central region immigration public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu identified the suspect as Miss Filda Sibanda who was arrested on Monday November 15, 2021.

Inspector Zulu said Sibanda who had both a Zimbabwean passport and a Malawian national identity card, was apprehended during her passport application at the central regional offices.

It is reported that details on her Zimbabwean passport indicated that she came to Malawi in 2015 using passport number DN 742079 issued on December 2, 2013, which will expire on 1st December, 2023.

Inspector Zulu added that details on her Malawian national identity card indicate that she is Filda Sibanda Magagula, identity number V32KS2HN issued on September 20, 2017 which will expire on 22nd October, 2021.

Meanwhile, Sibanda is currently in custody and once investigations are done, she will be taken to court where she is expected to answer to illegal stay charges which fall under section 21 subsection (1) of the Immigration Act.

Sibanda is also expected to answer charges contained in section 43 subsection (a) of the National Registration Act for furnishing false information in order to obtain national identity card.