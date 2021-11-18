South Africa: Miss SA Headed for International Beauty Pageant in Israel Despite Political Backlash

analysis

The government has withdrawn its support for Lalela Mswane, Miss SA, who is headed to Israel to compete in Miss Universe next month. Civil organisations have also called for her to boycott the beauty pageant.

The government last week withdrew its support for Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss SA a month ago, for her upcoming trip to Israel, where Miss Universe will be hosted.

Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, said: "It has proven difficult to persuade the Miss SA pageant organisers to reconsider their decision to partake in the Miss Universe event scheduled to be held in Israel during the month of December 2021.

"What during initial consultations appeared like engaging, constructive and progressive discussions, was later met with an unpleasant demeanour that is intransigent and lacking appreciation of the potential negative impact of such a decision on the reputation and future of a young black woman."

The Miss SA organisers did not respond to Daily Maverick's request for comment, but in a statement released a week ago, Stephanie Weil, Miss SA's CEO, said that a "very, very small, but extremely vocal, group had attempted, and failed, to derail Mswane's chances at the prestigious international...