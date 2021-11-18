South Africa: Ramaphosa Announces Shortlist of Four for Chief Justice Position

analysis

The Judicial Service Commission will consider four candidates for the position of Chief Justice, including two Constitutional Court justices, the Supreme Court of Appeal President and the Gauteng Judge President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted the names of four candidates to succeed former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. They are:

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga,

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya,

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

They will now be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and considered by leaders of political parties in Parliament.

Ramaphosa, who announced the four candidates on Wednesday, made his submission to the JSC after considering the recommendations of a panel headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay.

The Pillay Panel evaluated more than 500 candidates submitted by the public and said eight people fulfilled the requirements for nomination.

The eight were Madlanga, Maya, Mlambo and Zondo as well as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Dr Wallace Mqoqi, Advocate Alan Nelson SC and Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Mqoqi and Mkhwebane both withdrew from the race.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa put forward the four candidates "after considering the report of the nomination panel", suggesting the panel cut Nelson and Hlophe...