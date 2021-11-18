Zimbabwe: Residents Petition Parliament Over By-Elections

17 November 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has petitioned Parliament to summon the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to clear the confusion over the holding of by-elections.

By-elections were suspended following the advent of COVID-19 pandemic last year with government saying the decision was meant to curb infections by avoiding gatherings.

However, during the period, many seats in Parliament became vacant following the recalling of MDC-Alliance party members by the Douglas Mwonzora led faction.

"The Petitioner beseeches the Parliament of Zimbabwe to protect the Constitution and democratic governance in Zimbabwe, ensure that the provisions of the supreme law are upheld and that the State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level act constitutionally and in the national interest and account to Parliament by exercising its constitutional mandate to - (1) Reconsider S.I. 225A/2020 in light of the fact that COVID-19 has visibly slowed down,'

"(2) Require ZEC and the Ministry of Health to appear before Parliament to clear the discord and dispel the speculation around the holding of by-elections (3) Require ZEC to appear before Parliament to publish plans and measures to hold by-elections while enforcing the observance of strict COVID-19 guidelines," read the petition

The residents association says the suspension of by-elections paralyses the oversight and representative functions of elected leaders.

"Concerned that the discord over who authorises or suspends the holding of by-elections affects the credibility of elections and is contrary to promoting democracy and relevant human rights, and is non-compliant with international instruments that govern the conduct of democratic elections to which Zimbabwe is a signatory and a party.

"The continued suspension of by-elections now infringes a greater interest than it is intended to uphold: the right to participate in regular elections, a right which is at the core of democracy and a fundamental value of our Constitution. Deprives citizens of adequate representation, creates a leadership vacuum and paralyses the oversight and representative functions of elected leadership." said CHRA

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X