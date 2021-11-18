South Africa: President Submits List of Candidates for Position of Chief Justice to Judicial Service Commission and Political Parties

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution, submitted to the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly a list of four candidates for consideration for the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa.

In September 2021, President Ramaphosa invited public nominations for the position of Chief Justice. This was in anticipation of the discharge from active service of former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on 11 October 2021.

In terms of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is "the head of the judiciary and exercises responsibility over the establishment and monitoring of norms and standards for the exercise of the judicial functions of all courts".

The President appointed a panel, chaired by Judge Navanethem Pillay, to evaluate nominations made by the public and to shortlist nominees who fulfilled the advertised requirements for nomination.

Section 174(3) of the Constitution directs that "(3) The President as head of the national executive, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly, appoints the Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice and, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission, appoints the President and Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal."

After considering the Report of the Nomination Panel, President Ramaphosa has identified the following candidates - named here in alphabetical order - for consideration for appointment:

(a) Hon Judge of the Constitutional Court, Mr Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga;

(b) Hon President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Madame Judge Mandisa Maya;

(c) Hon Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Mr Justice

Dunston Mlambo; and

(d) Hon Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Justice Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo.