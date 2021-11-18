Namibia: Show Jumpers Vie for Fei World Challenge

Namibian athletes will be eyeing spots in the world show jumping challenge, when they compete in the qualifying event at Swakopmund from 3 to 5 December.

The Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Jumping World Challenge, established in 2001 by the global organisation and governing body, gives riders the opportunity to compete internationally without having to leave their own country considering the challenges and prohibitive cost of moving a rider and his/her horse across the globe.

This competition is divided into 10 geographical zones and offers three height categories in one age group. Athletes may participate from 14 years in the following three categories, namely Category A from 1,20m to 1,30m; Category B from 1,10m to 1,20m; and Category C from 1,00m to 1,10m.

The jumping courses are the same in all 10 zones, being designed by an appointed international course designer and built in every country in the same sized arena of 65m by 45m. The technical aspects of the courses are in correlation with the Levels 1 and 2 of the FEI coach education system which is implemented in the same national federations that participate in the FEI Jumping World Challenge.

A total of 20 athletes will qualify for the FEI Jumping World Challenge Finals, while the top two out of three legs counting towards it.

The first and second Namibian legs were held from 5 to 7 November at the Reitvere at Swakopmund, where a record number of six athletes competed at the highest level, while a further seven entrants competed in Category B, and 10 in Category C.

Last year's overall winner, Kate Alison won the A category of the first leg on her horse Carlotta, but for the first time, a junior rider, Jenna Gilchrist, won the second leg with two faultless rounds on her horse Fidji du Roset, when she beat Alison into second place.

The Category B winners were Emily Braune and her horse Great Uncle in the first leg, and Taria Britz and her horse Seeis Mercury in the second leg, while the Category C winners were Carmen Piepmeyer and her horse Katiti Pasella in the first leg and Detlef Fischer and his horse Canecundas Topolino in the second leg.

The third leg will now be held at the same venue from 3 to 5 December, with the tournament also serving as a qualifying event for the 2022 Youth Equestrian Games to be held in Aachen, Germany.