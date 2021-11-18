Zimbabwe: Ambassadors to Pursue Economic Diplomacy

THE Government is configuring ambassadors to pursue economic diplomacy in countries they are posted as part of achieving President Mnangagwa's vision of US$14 billion exports by 2030.

Zimbabwe is seeking to facilitate the growth of national exports by at least 10 percent annually from US$4,5 billion in 2018 to US$7 billion in 2023, and US$14 billion by 2030.

Speaking at the diplomatic training of officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade yesterday at the Management Training Bureau that drew participants from the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, labour and finance, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Frederick Shava emphasised the need to advance economic diplomacy.

"Zimbabwe, therefore, requires skilled, knowledgeable and visionary diplomats to tap into new opportunities for trade, commerce and investment, leading to accelerated national economic development," he said.

Minister Shava reminded the diplomats of President Mnangagwa's main pillars in his foreign policy that Zimbabwe would be a friend to all and an enemy to none, advancement of a policy of re-affirmation, engagement and re-engagement, as well as that the country was open for business.

"Mindful of His Excellency the President's call for productivity more productivity and trade, you are expected to fully prioritise, encourage and facilitate foreign direct investment, to promote trade, to source new markets for our products and to proactively promote Zimbabwe as a tourist destination.

"The Zimbabwe national trade policy vision and export promotion strategy seeks to facilitate the growth of national exports of goods and services by at least 10 percent annually from US$4,5 billion in 2018 to US$7 billion in 2023, and US$14 billion by 2030," said Minister Shava.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador James Manzou talked of the importance of the course, composition of participants and expectations the Government had in these envoys being trained.

"This group comprises officers who are joining Government for the first time as well as seasoned officers who were head-hunted from other government Ministries and Departments," he said.

"I am convinced that the human resources department recruited the best candidates.

"The course is also designed to give you an insight into Zimbabwe's foreign policy, as well as its national interests and priorities which are underpinned by the country's quest for sustainable socio-economic development and the attainment of Vision 2030."