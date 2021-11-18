Zimbabwe: Bank Offers Reward in U.S.$2,7m Case

18 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ZB Bank is offering a US$5 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers believed to be part of a gang that robbed US$2,775 million and $43 000 belonging to the bank in January this year at Gwebi Bridge along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The three are Patson Matengambiri, Shadreck Njowa and Nyasha Chitera who are alleged to have been in the company of 11 other gang members who have since been arrested.

Trials for those arrested are still pending before the court.

The robbery of the US$2,775 million and $43 000 from a cash-in-transit ZB Bank vehicle was believed to have been an inside job where three security personnel in the vehicle allegedly connived with the robbers.

The three security staff -- Nomatter Jonga (43), Matthew Simango (66) and Fanuel Musakwa (34) -- were arrested and have since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The State alleges that on January 6, at around 11.30am, the three were tasked to carry seven boxes containing US$2 775 000 to seven ZB branches: Chinhoyi US$75 000, Kadoma US$25 000, Kwekwe and Gweru US$150 000 each, Bulawayo US$200 000, Gwanda US$50 000 and Zvishavane US$100 000.

They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single cab with a canopy, secured with a tracker and emergency panic button.

The initial allegations given in court were that the three hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with six others.

It is alleged that Jonga, Simango and Musakwa picked three unknown suspects at the Westgate roundabout in Harare and drove to Inkomo tollgate where they collected a box containing $43 090, which was supposed to be deposited at the bank, and then picked up three more men at Inkomo Barracks turn-off as they drove towards Chinhoyi.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X