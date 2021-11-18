Zimbabwe: Bank Offers Reward in U.S.$2,7m Case

ZB Bank is offering a US$5 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers believed to be part of a gang that robbed US$2,775 million and $43 000 belonging to the bank in January this year at Gwebi Bridge along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The three are Patson Matengambiri, Shadreck Njowa and Nyasha Chitera who are alleged to have been in the company of 11 other gang members who have since been arrested.

Trials for those arrested are still pending before the court.

The robbery of the US$2,775 million and $43 000 from a cash-in-transit ZB Bank vehicle was believed to have been an inside job where three security personnel in the vehicle allegedly connived with the robbers.

The three security staff -- Nomatter Jonga (43), Matthew Simango (66) and Fanuel Musakwa (34) -- were arrested and have since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The State alleges that on January 6, at around 11.30am, the three were tasked to carry seven boxes containing US$2 775 000 to seven ZB branches: Chinhoyi US$75 000, Kadoma US$25 000, Kwekwe and Gweru US$150 000 each, Bulawayo US$200 000, Gwanda US$50 000 and Zvishavane US$100 000.

They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single cab with a canopy, secured with a tracker and emergency panic button.

The initial allegations given in court were that the three hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with six others.

It is alleged that Jonga, Simango and Musakwa picked three unknown suspects at the Westgate roundabout in Harare and drove to Inkomo tollgate where they collected a box containing $43 090, which was supposed to be deposited at the bank, and then picked up three more men at Inkomo Barracks turn-off as they drove towards Chinhoyi.