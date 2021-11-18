Zimbabwe: Referees Turn Against Malandule

REFEREES have turned against suspended ZIFA Referees Committee chairperson, Bryton Malandule, for ordering them to withdraw their services moments before the midweek league matches.

Two members of the committee, Brighton Mudzamiri and Obert Zhoya, have also been sucked into the mess.

The decision was communicated to referees by Malandule, according to one of the match officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We are not happy with what these guys did, the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the ZIFA board, not football," he said. "Remember, when referees travel, they incur expenses which they recover from their match day fees.

"But, we get told, moments before kick-off that we disengage simply because one member of the committee has been suspended.

"This is not their personal project where they can do as they please."

Another referee said it will be interesting to see if the Referees Committee will call off the elite referees' and technical referees instructors' course set to get underway in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The two courses are being held in conjunction with FIFA.

"We know there are nice perks for ZRC members, so we want to see if this course will be cancelled otherwise, if it goes ahead, everyone will see clearly that the Tuesday decision was just but an emotional one and personalisation of the game in Zimbabwe by a few individuals," he said.

Malandule said he could not comment since "I am on suspension".