Nigeria's Hushpuppi Saga - No, Controversial Cop Kyari Not Reinstated

18 November 2021
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Oluseyi Awojulugbe

Abba Kyari, a top officer in the Nigerian police who was suspended after a US court reportedly charged him for his part in a US$1.1 million scam, is back at work. That's according to a rumour circulating on Facebook since late October 2021.

"Jubilation amongst police officers as DCP Abba Kyari got reinstated as commander of IG special squad earlier today," one version reads.

Several posts spreading the rumour include a photo of men carrying Kyari on their shoulders in some kind of celebration.

Before his suspension, Kyari was a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and member of the inspector-general's (IG) intelligence response team at the Nigerian police headquarters in Abuja, the country's capital.

The murky backstory to his suspension includes reports that the FBI, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, alleged he had made an arrest at the request of Instagram influencer and so-called "popular fraudster" Ramon Abbas, known as HushPuppi.

Abbas has pleaded guilty to money laundering, fraud and other offences in a US federal court, after being arrested in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai and extradited to the US.

Kyari denied allegations against him in a now-deleted social media post. But has he been reinstated?

Old photo fuels rumour

A reverse image search reveals that the photo in the Facebook posts is more than four years old. It appears in a June 2017 report on Kyari's role in arresting an alleged kidnapping kingpin.

The article says the cop was "hailed and praised by his colleagues who carried him up to jubilation after the big catch".

And the rumour of Kyari's reinstatement has been denied by police spokesperson Frank Mba. He added that the IG of police could not reinstate the cop without the Nigerian Police Service Commission's approval.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X