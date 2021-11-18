Nigeria: Covid-19 - No New Deaths, As Nigeria Records 82 Fresh Cases

18 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll since its outbreak in the country currently stands at 2,973.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/490614-adetifa-officially-takes-over-at-ncdc.html">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> disclosed this on its official Facebook handle Wednesday night, adding that 82 new cases were recorded across eight states of the federation.

The new update shows that Nigeria's total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 213,403.

According to the disease centre, a total of 206,245 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a> data reveals that Rivers State in the South-south reported more than half of the new infections, with 52 cases out of 82.

Kano State in the North-west reported nine cases; Kebbi State, six; while Kaduna and Plateau states recorded five cases each.

While Enugu State reported three cases, Bauchi and Lagos states recorded one case each.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported no cases on Wednesday.

