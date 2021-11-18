Namibia: Young Hockey Squads Selected for AFCON 2022

The Namibian hockey selectors have announced young men and women's squads that will compete at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana in January next year.

With Namibia's men and women also competing at the Indoor World Cup in Belgium in February, two different Afcon squads were selected, with both showing several newcomers.

The men's squad includes six new caps and several teenagers who are still at school, including Windhoek Old Boys goalkeeper Derek Retief, DTS midfielder Josh van der Merwe, School of Excellence midfielder Delron Handura and Saints striker Christiaan du Raan.

The other newcomers are Old Boys defender Wietz Meyer and Wanderers midfielder Jan Izak de Villiers.

Both squads were selected after national trials over the weekend and the men's coach Johan Weyhe said that it was not the final team and that he could still make changes.

"We selected the players we saw in action this year, but some we haven't seen and they could still make the squad if they come and train with the squad. All the players have to be vaccinated and there might still be injuries, so there can still be changes," he said.

"We will continue training each Tuesday and Thursday evening and then we will have matches on Friday evenings. We also want to train in the afternoons to get a bit more used to the heat that we will experience in Accra," he added.

Weye said the competition is expected to be tough.

"The entrants haven't been confirmed yet, I just know that Zimbabwe's men's team will not be going due to financial constraints. If South Africa and Egypt compete the competition will be very tough, because with most of the top players at the Indoor World Cup we will have a new and inexperienced squad. I think the team will give a good account of itself, but we will also miss our top players," he said.

The men's team is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Derek Retief, Robin Kambanda.

Defenders: Nico Jacobs, Baggio Karigub, Matu Kavikairiua, Tarrant Butcher, Wietz Meyer, Joseph van Niekerk.

Midfielders: Dian La Cock, Jan Izak de Villiers, Josh van der Merwe, Nicolai Hilbert, Delron Handura, Percy Barthram.

Strikers: Christiaan du Raan, Kave Tjikuniva, Dylan Finch, Ivan Semedo.

Non travelling reserves: Sachin Jaanda, Christopher D'Alton, Jack Fourie, Giovanni Handura, Johan van Rooyen, Travis Mays, Brandon Lensen.

The women's team also includes numerous newcomers, with 11 of the 20 players still in their teens.

The squad is as follows:

Ina Louis, Britta Haensel, Charlize Rix, Jahntwa Kruger, Vanessa Schoeman, Anthea Coetzee, Xena Martins, Tisha Semedo, Cele Wessels, Jaime Henckert, Maxie Smith, Caitlin Coetzer, Gina Olles, Kyana Crous, Sascha Brinkmann, Wiandri Ludwig, Carien van Rooyen, Joane van Rooyen, Sanet Crous, Tara Myburgh.