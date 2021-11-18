Namibia: NFA to Get Direction in December

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) yesterday announced it has shelved its extraordinary congress at the behest of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) while awaiting further instructions on the way forward from the two international bodies.

CAF secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba on Tuesday informed the NFA to cancel Saturday's planned extraordinary meeting where a motion to dismiss the entire NFA executive committee is the primary item on the agenda.

"CAF and Fifa have recommended that the 17th NFA extraordinary congress that was scheduled for 20 November be put on hold, and we await the full cooperation of all stakeholders in this regard," NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos said.

Last week Mosengo-Omba, along with Angolan Football Association (FA) head Arturo Almeida, were in Namibia on a "very fruitful" two-day fact-finding mission sanctioned by CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

The CAF envoy met with the leadership, the minister of sport, youth and national service, Agnes Tjongarero, and other football stakeholders.

With Motsepe and Fifa up to speed, a joint Fifa-CAF mission, armed with recommendations to remedy the untenable stand-off between the two factions of the NFA executive committee, will be deployed to Windhoek at the start of December.

"A CAF and Fifa roadmap with a financial plan to put football in the country back on track will be released next month," Mosengo-Omba said in a letter to the NFA.

Cosmos said the latest instructions have been relayed to all stakeholders as recommended by the CAF and Fifa in this regard.

"The NFA secretariat commends all NFA members and stakeholders for their cooperation and understanding on the matter," he said.