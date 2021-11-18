Malawi: Moyale Ready to Eliminate Wanderers

Moyale Barracks Football Club has a one away goal advantage against Mighty Wanderers in the Airtel Top 8 Cup and says it is ready to finish the job at Chitowe Stadium this Saturday.

The format of the quarter final of the cup allows teams to eliminate each other after two legs but semis will be played once just like finals. In the first leg, the Lions of Kaning'ina punished the nomads at their own backyard, Kamuzu Stadium, by a single goal to nil. Lloyd Njaliwa did the damage while wearing the captain's arm band.

The Moyale captain was in the Flames squad that was booted 0-4 by Cameroon in South Africa on Saturday and 1-0 by Mozambique in Benin. He is expected to join the Moyale squad by Saturday to continue where he stopped in Blantyre.

The second leg will take place at Chitowe instead of Mzuzu Stadium which is Moyale's home venue. The facility is in a very bad condition and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has scheduled the match for Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

Moyale coach, Prichard Mwansa, told Nyasa Times the team is preparing very well for the clash against Wanderers.

"We know that having won the first leg with a single goal is not enough. The second leg will definitely be tough as Wanderers will do everything possible turn things around. But as Moyale, we are preparing very well for this game.

"We will try as much as possible to block them from getting closer to our goal. We are taking this match seriously because we want to qualify for the semis. Players are responding positively to instructions. We are not affected by the shifting of the venue. We have always been ready to play anywhere," explained Mwansa.

On the other hand, captain for Wanderers, Alfred Manyozo Junior, is on record saying his side will turn things around in the second leg. Manyozo said the soldiers will not be allowed to score another goal in this match.

Silver Strikers were the first to lift the Airtel Top 8 Cup in 2017. They won 10-9 against Wanderers after post-match penalties at Bingu National Stadium. Then Blue Eagles won it in 2018 after beating Big Bullets by a goal to nil, also at Bingu National Stadium.

In 2019, it was Silver Strikers again after beating Karonga United 1-0 at the same venue. The cup was not competed for in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Who is clinching the cup this year?