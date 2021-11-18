Liberia: Public Works Announces Construction of Madina-Robert Sports Road in Grand Cape Mount County

Robertsport — The Government of Liberia has announced that construction works on the Madina-Robertsports road in Grand Cape Mount County will start at the end of this month.

The announcement, which was made by Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Cocker-Collins, followed the signing and awarding of the contract to SSF Entrepreneur by the Government through the Ministry of Public Works.

Madam Cocker-Collins, speaking during an assessment of the project site on Sunday, said the project is worth US$7.18 million under a pre-finance arrangement.

She said the Madina - Robertsports road project as a major initiative of the Government, adding that the Public Works Ministry will assign its engineers and monitors to the project to work closely with the contractors for its successful implementation.

She clarified that the road will remain pliable while the construction works continue.

Since its inception in 2018, the Weah-led government, through its flagship development agenda, the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), has made the construction of road its top priority.

The Government, through the Ministry of Public Works has constructed several roads in Monrovia and its surroundings. These roads, paved with asphalt and concrete, have linked several neighborhoods.

Despite these efforts, access to rural areas still remains strained with large numbers of rural communities inaccessible, in particular, during the now-endless rainy season. The Government, knowing fully well that service provision to rural areas is a key to addressing poverty in Liberia, has made road construction its top priority.

Acting Public Works Minister Coker-Collins, since her appointment, has been in the vanguard of leading the government's drive in building concrete roads.