Liberia: AFL to Recruit in December

Conducts pre-recruitment training for females in Monrovia

The Ministry of National Defence and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have announced pre-recruitment training for females in Montserrado County ahead of the official recruitment process which will begin this December.

A pre-recruitment training will be conducted by the Armed Forces of Liberia from Monday, 22 November 2021 to Wednesday, 13 December 2021 at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, 17 November 2021 at the Ministry of National, Assistant Minister for Public Affairs, Sam K. Collins said the official recruitment process is expected to start on 18 December 2021.

According to the Assistant Minister, they are conducting pre-recruitment training for the females in Monrovia in order to strengthen their physical capacity for the official recruitment process.

He narrated that the Government of Liberia headed by President George Manneh Weah has made available US$1m out of a budget of US$5.7m proposed for three years to carry out the process and to also recondition infrastructures in all military barracks across the country to boost the army's strength.

"This recruitment process is due to the departure of some soldiers who left the barracks to look for green pasture and [the] death of several others," said Mr. Collins.

"We want to make this clear that all is set in terms of housing facilities and other major concerns which have been delayed over the past to have citizens recruited and properly taken care of," Collins noted further.

He disclosed that the Defense Ministry and the AFL are considering and prioritizing the recruitment of persons with professional civil specialization in medical specialties, engineering in all categories, lawyers, marine professionals, agriculturalists, information technology specialists, and musicians as they are heading the 14 Military Hospital.

Mr. Collins indicated that they will also be conducting academic tests for females in rural Liberia. He said rural women are capacitated most times when it comes to the physical test, so they will have to face academic tests instead.

Mr. Collins explained that eligible candidates to participate in the pre-recruitment training and the official recruitment process should be a citizen of Liberia, a high school graduate or equivalent, fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, be clear of human rights abuses, and should be between 18- 35 years.

"We are targeting [a] total of three hundred and fifty persons. However, this will be done in two phases," he said.

Mr. Collins noted that the first phase would have 175 candidates, and 175 for the second phase.

"Note, nobody will request anything from you to form part of the recruitment process and if any soldier asks for sex for help from female and money for help from male, report them and we will use the Code of the army to deal with them," Mr. Collins warned.

Additionally, Mr. Collins disclosed that the geographical region for the recruitment will be at different venues. He said the central region includes Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Margibi Counties at the Barclay Training Center (BTC).

He said the western region includes Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu which will be at Tubmanburg City, Bomi County.

The northern region includes Lofa, Bong, and Nimba Counties and recruitment will take place at the Gbarnga Sports Stadium in Bong County.

He said the southern region will include Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru, River Cess, and Sinoe Counties and the recruitment will take place at the Zwedru Multilateral High School in Grand Gedeh County.

For their parts the three individuals to head the recruitment process, 1SG Kanneh Hannah, drill training director, Theophilus Mom Duw, and 1st SG Austin Doe, Non-commissioned Officer, and Officer - in - Charge of the recruitment process, noted that they will be conducting the process with transparency.

"This is what we are trained to do. We will carry out the process with great transparency. We will not accept any fraudulent process and we will make sure that everyone passes through the channel," they noted.