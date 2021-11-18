Tunisia: Covid-19 - 29,343 Jabs Administered On Nov.17

Tunis/Tunisia — 29,343 COVID jabs were given on November 17 (12,224 first shot, 6,343 booster, 6,971 third dose and 309 travel shot), said the Health Ministry on Thursday.

9,956,934 vaccine doses have been administered until this date.

4,820,932 people have been fully vaccinated until November 17, including 3,778,671 who got two doses and 1,042,261 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,921,427.