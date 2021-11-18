Kenya: Court Sentences DCI Kinoti to 4 Months in Prison Over Wanjigi Guns

Nairobi — The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt.

High Court Judge Anthony Murima on Thursday directed the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to ensure Kinoti is arrested and taken to prison to serve the sentence.

Murima sentenced Kinoti for failing to execute a court order to surrender firerms seized from businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

"In the event, Kinoti fails to avail himself as ordered, a warrant of arrest will be issued against him. The warrant of arrest will be forthwith executed by the IG. In the further event that the IG fails to execute the warrant of arrest the sane shall remain valid and be executed at any time including when Kinoti leaves office," the judge ordered.

The guns were taken away from Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga during a raid in 2017.