Nigeria: Lai Mohammed Hails U.S. for Removing Nigeria From Religious Freedom Blacklist

18 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government has hailed the United States for removing Nigeria from its list of countries with religious freedom concerns, calling the decision fair and just.

In a statement issued in Paris, France, on Thursday, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed reiterated Nigeria's earlier stand when it was put on the list in December 2020, that it does not engage in religious freedom violation or have a policy of religious persecution.

He said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country's constitution and takes seriously any infringements in that regard.

"We will continue to ensure that every Nigerian has the freedom to practice his or her own chosen religion or belief without hindrance," the minister said.

He commended religious leaders in the country who have been working to ensure religious harmony.

A statement issued by Anthony Blinken, United States Secretary of State on Wednesday, announced the removal of Nigeria from the list of countries that limit religious freedoms around the world. (NAN)

