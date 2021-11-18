Uganda: Parliament Resumes Business Today

Parliament is set to resume its business today, two days after it was suspended following the twin bombings that rocked the city on Tuesday, leaving seven people dead and over 30 people injured.

One explosion happened along Parliament Avenue, not very far from the main entrance of Parliament while the other went off outside the Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala, near the Constitutional Square.

"This is to give notice that Parliament of Uganda will resume plenary sitting with effect from tomorrow Thursday, 18th November 2021, commencing at 2:00 pm. The Order Paper for the sitting will be uploaded on your iPads by close of business today to enable you to make appropriate preparations for the sitting," read the part of the notice issued by the Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige.

The House's plenary sittings, usually held during afternoon hours, is where Members of Parliament (MPs) are invited to attend to debate and discuss a number of issues including those of national importance.

Mwesige said the Order Paper (listing Business of a particular Sitting) will be uploaded onto the iPads of MPs and staff by close of business today in order to ensure appropriate preparations.

Following the attacks, the legislators were urged not to proceed to the precincts of Parliament as security forces worked around the clock to restore order in the city centre.