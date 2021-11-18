Uganda: Death Toll Rises to Seven As Police Release Identities of Victims of Kampala Twin Blasts

Scene of one of the bomb blasts at Jubilee building in Kampala

The death toll from the Tuesday morning Kampala twin blasts has reached seven after a police officer succumbed to injuries at Mulago hospital.

George Katana , a businessman was the seventh person to succumb to wounds from the blast that hit his workplace.

The man who operated a printing business along Parliamentary Avenue was among those affected by the blast as two suicide bombers detonated bombs they were carrying on motorcycles.

Victims identities revealed

On Wednesday afternoon, Police released the identities of the people who died in the twin blasts that rocked Kampala on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Police Constable Amos Kungu died instantly in the explosion that targeted the Central Police Station checkpoint where he had been deployed.

The born of Molu village in Budaka district will be buried at his ancestral grounds today.

Others who died in the blasts are Ismail Basibe and Christopher Sande.

Following the blasts that his Kampala on Tuesday morning, at least 35 people were admitted to hospital and five of these were in critical condition.

President Museveni assured the public that the terrorists whom he described as pigs will face the wrath of the law after inviting government to go after them.

"The terrorists invited us and we are coming for them. They have exposed themselves when we are more ready for urban terrorism. They will perish," Museveni said in a statement.

The incidents came barely a month after two separate explosions rocked a pork eating joint in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb and a Swift Safari bus along the Kampala -Masaka highway.