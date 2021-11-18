South Africa: After the Ice Age - Toyota Launches Corolla Cross in the Wake of the Demise of the Internal Combustion Engine

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alexander Parker

As my dad used to say, mark my words. On Wednesday, 10 November, everything in the motor industry changed.

Quite how is being kept close to the chests of those who know, but if you follow the chatter, certain things are clear. Wednesday was Transport Day at COP26 and for the first time at the environment-focused conference there is a ministerial-level transport meeting. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, this year's host, said last month that the meeting would focus on "coal, cars, cash and trees".

Anyone watching the news lately will have seen that the "coal" part has already had a hugely positive impact in SA. It might seem hard to believe, but it appears that the rich world is willing to finance the early decommissioning (among others) of Medupi - the world's biggest dry-cooled power station.

It is worth remembering that Medupi was built with World Bank development finance and, given the spectacular looting spree that raged around its construction, depressingly little accountability when it came to meeting the terms of the loans. Now South Africa will potentially receive funds to take it offline and replace its generation capacity with renewables before it has ever really worked properly. I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

