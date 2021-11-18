South Africa: Posthumous Honour of Bravery for Sizwe Kondile, One of South Africa's Forgotten Heroes

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

The name of Gcinisizwe Kondile on the top of this year's National Orders list embodies a story of struggle and ideals, of evil by apartheid sanction, and of time's toll on memory and one man's mission for his friend's life.

There were things Vusi Pikoli learnt in exile, like how to handle weapons and how to minimise the risk of capture by the apartheid police. What the ANC military camps couldn't prepare him for though, was the erasure of his dearest friend Sizwe Kondile -- disappeared, disbelieved, then confirmed dead, and deleted.

It has been 40 years since Kondile's death. On Thursday he will receive the Order of Mendi (gold) -- as a posthumous honour of his bravery. It's long overdue, says Pikoli of the almost forgotten life of his childhood friend, fellow student activist and Struggle comrade whose life ended at the age of 24.

Kondile's capture by Security Police on a cold June day in 1981 led to weeks of interrogation, then torture. He sustained serious head injuries during this time and when he was clear that he was not going to be turned he faced a cruel death before spring arrived that year.

In his last moments,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

