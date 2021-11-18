South Africa: Blooming Impunity - Update On PPE Irregular Expenditure and Graft

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

From dodgy deals to missing millions, ongoing investigations into South Africa's Covid-19 personal protective equipment scandal reveal shady procurement practices and a lack of accountability within government channels that could be regarded as wholly unsanitary.

On 11 October, Maverick Citizen reported that SARS had convicted 11 companies for not declaring taxes on PPE they had supplied to government departments.

In a response to questions from Maverick Citizen dated 19 October 2021, Anton Fisher, from SARS Media Unit, listed the "11 convicted and sentenced companies" referred to in their media statement as:

Insimu Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Insimu Projects (Pty) Ltd

Mangaliso Projects (Pty) Ltd

Zendalo Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Lisondalo (Pty) Ltd

Ngome Steam Pot (Pty) Ltd

Ntente Trading (Pty) Ltd

Umunyeovou Trading Pty Ltd

Velakabusha General Trading 2 CC

Info Tech Evolution Pty Ltd Bhomela General Trading Pty Ltd

Glen Vida Footwear CC

According to a statement by SARS, three of these companies (Umunyeovou, Velakabuha General Trading 2 cc, and Bhomelela General Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd had failed to register for VAT with SARS for tenders jointly worth more than R6-million. For this, they received slap-on-the-wrist...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X