South Africa: Blooming Impunity - Update On PPE Irregular Expenditure and Graft

analysis

From dodgy deals to missing millions, ongoing investigations into South Africa's Covid-19 personal protective equipment scandal reveal shady procurement practices and a lack of accountability within government channels that could be regarded as wholly unsanitary.

On 11 October, Maverick Citizen reported that SARS had convicted 11 companies for not declaring taxes on PPE they had supplied to government departments.

In a response to questions from Maverick Citizen dated 19 October 2021, Anton Fisher, from SARS Media Unit, listed the "11 convicted and sentenced companies" referred to in their media statement as:

Insimu Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Insimu Projects (Pty) Ltd

Mangaliso Projects (Pty) Ltd

Zendalo Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Lisondalo (Pty) Ltd

Ngome Steam Pot (Pty) Ltd

Ntente Trading (Pty) Ltd

Umunyeovou Trading Pty Ltd

Velakabusha General Trading 2 CC

Info Tech Evolution Pty Ltd Bhomela General Trading Pty Ltd

Glen Vida Footwear CC

According to a statement by SARS, three of these companies (Umunyeovou, Velakabuha General Trading 2 cc, and Bhomelela General Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd had failed to register for VAT with SARS for tenders jointly worth more than R6-million. For this, they received slap-on-the-wrist...