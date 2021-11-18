South Africa: Employment and Labour Conducts Blitz Inspections in Upington, 22 Nov to 3 Dec

press release

Northern Cape Department of Employment and Labour to conduct blitz inspections focusing on agriculture in ZF Mgcawu District Municipality (Upington)

The Department of Employment and Labour in Northern Cape will conduct the integrated blitz inspection focusing on Agricultural sector from 22 November 2021 to 03 December 2021 at ZF Mgcawu District Municipality (Upington).

The integrated inspection will consist of all services offered by the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) which includes amongst others compliance with Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), National Minimum Wage Act; Unemployment Insurance Fund Act (UIF) including the Unemployment Contributions Act as well as Employment Equity Act (EEA).

According to the Provincial Chief Inspector (PCI) Mr Ivan Vass. The department will be joined by other stakeholders namely; Department of Home affairs (DHA), Human Rights Commission (HRC), South African Revenue Services (SARS), South African Police Services (SAPS), Department of Rural Development Land and Reform (DRDLR), Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF)

"IES endeavours to monitor and enforce compliance in the Sectoral Determination 13: Agricultural Sector in the Northern Cape by conducting Pro-active and reactive inspections in Kakamas, Keimoes, Augrabies, Groblershoop (Upington area).

Furthermore, he advice the employer to prepare all documents of compliance on all labour legislation and the employee to raise their complaints or concerns of non-compliance with labour legislation with the labour inspector." The PCI concluded.

The blitz inspection schedule is as follows: From 22 November to 03 December 2021 in all the areas mentioned above