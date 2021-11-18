South Africa: COP26 Deal Is the Distraction President Ramaphosa Needs After #loadsh*tting

analysis

Toby Shapshak is publisher of Stuff (Stuff.co.za) and Scrolla.Africa.

The ANC has blamed Eskom for the problems it caused while bemoaning a 'direct affront' to its election manifesto. It beggars belief how tone-deaf it must be to think that our weary country doesn't know what's really going on.

One day during my family's much-needed break recently, we had electricity for only six hours of the 24 - thanks to #loadsh*tting and a blown substation in the seaside KwaZulu-Natal town to which we had travelled.

It was a stark reminder of the perilous state of the country, the week before local government elections on 1 November. It didn't help that the beach was still closed because of a toxic spill from an unregistered chemical warehouse that was set alight during the July riots.

If ever there was a time the governing party would have hoped its Band-Aids on our battered economy could stay stuck, this was it.

Eskom, the most broken of our state-owned enterprises, is literally unable to keep the lights on. A technician at Kusile power station ignored a warning light for two hours, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. This caused the unit to trip and took...