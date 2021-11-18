South Africa: COP26 Deal Is the Distraction President Ramaphosa Needs After #loadsh*tting

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Toby Shapshak

Toby Shapshak is publisher of Stuff (Stuff.co.za) and Scrolla.Africa.

The ANC has blamed Eskom for the problems it caused while bemoaning a 'direct affront' to its election manifesto. It beggars belief how tone-deaf it must be to think that our weary country doesn't know what's really going on.

One day during my family's much-needed break recently, we had electricity for only six hours of the 24 - thanks to #loadsh*tting and a blown substation in the seaside KwaZulu-Natal town to which we had travelled.

It was a stark reminder of the perilous state of the country, the week before local government elections on 1 November. It didn't help that the beach was still closed because of a toxic spill from an unregistered chemical warehouse that was set alight during the July riots.

If ever there was a time the governing party would have hoped its Band-Aids on our battered economy could stay stuck, this was it.

Eskom, the most broken of our state-owned enterprises, is literally unable to keep the lights on. A technician at Kusile power station ignored a warning light for two hours, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. This caused the unit to trip and took...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

