South Africa: Police Were Hung Out to Dry After President Ramaphosa's 2018 Anti-Gang Unit Launch Fanfare

The Western Cape is the most gang-infested province in South Africa, so, when President Cyril Ramaphosa launched an Anti-Gang Unit in November 2018, there were feelings of relief. But now it seems the unit may have been something of a gimmick ahead of a general election, with officers expected to tackle organised crime without proper resources.

Towards the end of 2018, roughly six months before a general election was held in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa threw his weight behind an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) launched in the Western Cape.

The strategy was necessary given the prevalence of gang-related violence in the province. Children are often caught in crossfire and left wounded or dead in gang shootings.

Then there are the high-profile incidents.

On 30 October 2018, just three days before the unit's official launch, advocate Pete Mihalik was assassinated outside a school in the Cape Town suburb of Green Point, underlining just how brazen organised crime had become in the Western Cape.

Mihalik had been representing several underworld suspects.

It was in the immediate aftermath of his murder that the AGU was publicly announced.

The November 2018 edition of the South African Police Service's magazine featured its launch -- a...