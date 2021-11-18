South Africa: Remembering My Friend Sizwe Kondile, Brutally Murdered By Apartheid Police

analysis

The awarding of the Order of Mendi to Gcinisizwe Kondile today (Thursday) will be the culmination of years of effort by his best friend Vusi Pikoli to make sure he is not forgotten. This extract from Pikoli's book, 'My Second Initiation' gives us a glimpse into their friendship and how Kondile was brutally murdered by the apartheid police.

Tall and regal, Sizwe Kondile always carried a quiet confidence about him. He was the de facto leader of our group. He was never much of a talker but rather listened to what all those around him had to say first. When he spoke, everyone listened. There were times when he walked all the way from his house to my place, just over a kilometre away, and when I started talking to him, he would say, "No, keep quiet man. Shut up!" I would ask him why he had bothered to walk all the way to my house if he just wanted to sit in silence. And he would respond, "No, man, I just want to be with you." Sizwe was a strong rugby player and, like Phaki, a flanker. Along with the Majolas and Ximiyas, the Kondiles were also highly regarded...