South Africa: Portraits of Lives Lost - Lucas Mogwerane - 'He Cried Like a Baby'

Following five postponements since it began in July, the Life Esidimeni inquest resumed this week. The formal inquest will determine whether there can be any criminal liability for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients who died in the care of the South African public health system in 2016. They died from neglect, starvation, torture and abuse.

Maverick Citizen is running a series of weekly portraits of those who died and the stories of the loved ones left behind. Harriet Perlman, Darnell Nxumalo and photographer Mark Lewis, have been interviewing families as part of an ongoing memorial and advocacy website. Families have waited five difficult years for answers. The inquest is primarily about their pain and ongoing fight for justice.

Christopher Mogwerane loved to stand and pose in a suit. He would laugh and say: "I am dating beautiful women." Lucas holds this picture, taken at a family wedding, with a mix of pride and deep sadness.

"My brother was a piece of me," he says.

Christopher had been diagnosed as schizophrenic and lived at Life Esidimeni Randfontein for about 10 years and later at Waverley.

"I wasn't getting rid of him. He just needed the care and attention...