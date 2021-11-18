South Africa: Portraits of Lives Lost - Lucas Mogwerane - 'He Cried Like a Baby'

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Harriet Perlman and Darnell Nxumalo

Following five postponements since it began in July, the Life Esidimeni inquest resumed this week. The formal inquest will determine whether there can be any criminal liability for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients who died in the care of the South African public health system in 2016. They died from neglect, starvation, torture and abuse.

Maverick Citizen is running a series of weekly portraits of those who died and the stories of the loved ones left behind. Harriet Perlman, Darnell Nxumalo and photographer Mark Lewis, have been interviewing families as part of an ongoing memorial and advocacy website. Families have waited five difficult years for answers. The inquest is primarily about their pain and ongoing fight for justice.

***

Christopher Mogwerane loved to stand and pose in a suit. He would laugh and say: "I am dating beautiful women." Lucas holds this picture, taken at a family wedding, with a mix of pride and deep sadness.

"My brother was a piece of me," he says.

Christopher had been diagnosed as schizophrenic and lived at Life Esidimeni Randfontein for about 10 years and later at Waverley.

"I wasn't getting rid of him. He just needed the care and attention...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X