Africa: Barbara Creecy - African Countries Need Support - - and About R4-Trillion - - to Move From Fossil Fuels

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has called on developed countries to do more to help developing nations fight the effects of climate change.

South Africa's transition to cleaner energy needs to be done in a manner and pace determined by the country's national sovereign interests and availability of resources, says Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy.

Creecy was speaking at a media briefing on the outcomes of the global climate change talks in Glasgow (COP26) at the Imbizo Media Centre in Parliament on Tuesday.

Creecy said SA couldn't sign up for a transition for which it might not have adequate financial support to undertake.

"There has been an offer made at the sidelines of COP26 to support South Africa's transitions... while we think that was a good first step in a context of what is required for South Africa to transition, it is a very small first step.

"I think it is important that developing countries should maintain the formal regional principle which is in the Paris Agreement, that is the Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR), which talks about the position of who is responsible for strategy, carbon emissions, national circumstances and capacities,"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X