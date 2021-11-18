Africa: Barbara Creecy - African Countries Need Support - - and About R4-Trillion - - to Move From Fossil Fuels

analysis

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has called on developed countries to do more to help developing nations fight the effects of climate change.

South Africa's transition to cleaner energy needs to be done in a manner and pace determined by the country's national sovereign interests and availability of resources, says Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy.

Creecy was speaking at a media briefing on the outcomes of the global climate change talks in Glasgow (COP26) at the Imbizo Media Centre in Parliament on Tuesday.

Creecy said SA couldn't sign up for a transition for which it might not have adequate financial support to undertake.

"There has been an offer made at the sidelines of COP26 to support South Africa's transitions... while we think that was a good first step in a context of what is required for South Africa to transition, it is a very small first step.

"I think it is important that developing countries should maintain the formal regional principle which is in the Paris Agreement, that is the Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR), which talks about the position of who is responsible for strategy, carbon emissions, national circumstances and capacities,"...