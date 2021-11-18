South Africa: Judge Norman Davis's Dangerous, Dangerous Zuma Tax Judgment

18 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Professor Balthazar

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

This judgment, if upheld, could be a pernicious weapon in the hands of the dark side of 'journalism'. IOL and the Radical Economic Transformation faction will no doubt be very keen to exploit it.

Professor JC de Wet, whose textbooks on criminal law and contract were hugely influential for decades, once described a judgment with which he disapproved as "taalkundig 'n gemors, regskunding 'n fiasko" (grammatically a mess, jurisprudentially a disaster). What he would have said of Judge Norman Davis's contributions to jurisprudence would doubtless have been equally devastating.

Fresh from having had one of the most unreasoned judgments in recent history firmly overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal, in which he held the declaration of the National State of Disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act to be unconstitutional, Judge Davis has now applied the same logic to the disclosure of Jacob Zuma's tax returns.

As a reminder to readers, when the learned judge set aside the basis by which the government sought to deal with the unique challenges posed by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X