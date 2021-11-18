South Africa: Of Eskom Mischief-Makers, Tweeters and the Long Journey Towards a Load Shedding-Free South Africa

analysis

Amid Stage 2 load shedding, the parliamentary spotlight again fell on Eskom and the risk of its continual rotational power outages to South Africa's economy and people. But Wednesday's official switch was to the role of mischief-makers.

'Certain people who tweet regularly and want to demonstrate that they are 'in touch' with failures at Eskom at one unit or another are clearly on a path to rehabilitate themselves so that they don't go to jail. But they become important disruptors."

That's part of the risk Eskom must deal with, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, answering questions in the House on Wednesday.

He did not name anyone, but it was a clear reference to one-time Eskom interim group chief executive Matshela Koko who resigned in February 2018 as the power utility instituted a disciplinary hearing. Koko was a regular tweeter with 63,800 followers and his own energy company.

Talking about "internal collaborators" and calling on law enforcement agencies to assist in "the reorientation of behaviour according to the right values", Gordhan also called on the dominant trade unions to "become protectors of a national asset" and ensure a stable electricity supply.

"The country, and Parliament, must become intolerant with...