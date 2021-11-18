South Africa: ID Head Hermione Cronje's Reason for Delaying Gupta Extradition Request Is Puzzling - Expert

analysis

Anton Katz SC is mystified by Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje's explanation that the NPA is awaiting the outcome of a review of Interpol Red Notices before it issues an extradition request to the United Arab Emirates to hand over the fugitive Gupta brothers and their associates.

Lawyers believe that Hermione Cronje, head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate, is in no way bound by the status of Interpol's Red Notices and could -- as well as should -- immediately ask the UAE to extradite the Guptas to South Africa to face trial for their kingpin roles in the gigantic State Capture project under former president Jacob Zuma.

On 5 July this year, Cronje announced progress in efforts to bring the Guptas back to SA, saying:

"Interpol has issued Red Notices against: Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti; Ankit Jain, former Nulane Investment Bank of Baroda account signatory; Ravindra Nath, director of Wone Management (Pty) Ltd; Ramesh Bhat and Jagdish Parekh, the directors of Pragat Investments (Pty) Ltd."

But a day later, the NPA backtracked, saying while Red Notices had been issued for four of the eight accused before the Bloemfontein Regional Court in the...