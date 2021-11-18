South Africa: The Benefits of Localisation Are Overstated While the Costs Are Dramatically Understated

analysis

The case for localisation rests on the idea that protection of, and support for, specific industries will allow firms located in those industries to develop rapidly and become exporters. However, there is no evidence that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's approach seeks to discriminate between industries in which comparative advantage might be developed and those in which this is not possible.

In recent months the government has articulated an approach to economic recovery and growth that can be encapsulated in the phrase "industrialisation through localisation". This envisages growth of output and industrial capabilities flowing from policies that seek to redirect demand away from imports towards locally produced goods.

In this regard, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has designated nearly 30 products/product categories that government agencies must purchase either solely or in the main from local producers. At the same time, the "social partners" have reached an agreement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council that they will reduce South Africa's non-petroleum imports by 20% over the next five years by redirecting spending to local manufactured goods.

Proponents of localisation argue that the switching of demand from foreign to domestic products has the potential to...