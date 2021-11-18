South Africa: Democratic Eco-Socialism - South Africa Needs a New Left to Rise From the Mess Made By Capitalism

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gunnett Kaaf

The left's way forward out of the current political crisis is to work with the popular classes to build strong movements to fight for immediate social demands. While the struggles should be about immediate needs, they must express a yearning for a better society that is not capitalist.

South Africa is in the throes of its worst political and social crisis since 1994. It is a political crisis marked by poor governance, corruption and lack of a development strategy. It is an economic crisis of stagnation, mass unemployment and widespread poverty. A crisis of development, manifesting in worsening township and rural underdevelopment. It is an ecological crisis in which natural resources are depleted and nature is destroyed in a manner that threatens the survival of human life on Earth.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated the crisis in public health, in social protection and the economy. Covid-19 is not an accident of nature - it is a manifestation of a crisis in the biosphere caused by capitalist agriculture.

Two outcomes seem possible from this deepening crisis: a resulting tragic impasse, or a responsive radical social transformation. The outcomes reflect very different forces.

The first likely entails a deepening crisis of poor...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X