South Africa: Democratic Eco-Socialism - South Africa Needs a New Left to Rise From the Mess Made By Capitalism

analysis

The left's way forward out of the current political crisis is to work with the popular classes to build strong movements to fight for immediate social demands. While the struggles should be about immediate needs, they must express a yearning for a better society that is not capitalist.

South Africa is in the throes of its worst political and social crisis since 1994. It is a political crisis marked by poor governance, corruption and lack of a development strategy. It is an economic crisis of stagnation, mass unemployment and widespread poverty. A crisis of development, manifesting in worsening township and rural underdevelopment. It is an ecological crisis in which natural resources are depleted and nature is destroyed in a manner that threatens the survival of human life on Earth.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated the crisis in public health, in social protection and the economy. Covid-19 is not an accident of nature - it is a manifestation of a crisis in the biosphere caused by capitalist agriculture.

Two outcomes seem possible from this deepening crisis: a resulting tragic impasse, or a responsive radical social transformation. The outcomes reflect very different forces.

The first likely entails a deepening crisis of poor...