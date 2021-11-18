Zimbabwe: Prophet T Freddy Expected in Court On Rape Charges

GOODNESS and Mercy Ministries leader Tapiwa Freddy is expected to appear in court on allegations of raping a 33-year-old woman.
Known as Prophet T Freddy, Tapiwa Freddy is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on rape charges.
