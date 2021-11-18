South Africa: Rassie Erasmus Banned From 'Matchday Activities' for 10 Months By World Rugby

analysis

South Africa's Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has been banned from all rugby activities for two months and all 'match-day activities' until September 2022 by a World Rugby tribunal.

World Rugby found Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, guilty of six charges of misconduct and made it public on Wednesday, just 72 hours before the Springboks face England at Twickenham.

Erasmus has been banned from all rugby activities for two months after being brought up on six misconduct charges stemming from a 62-minute video released in July.

World Rugby, the sport's governing body, has used the coverall clause 18 of its code of conduct to charge Erasmus with misconduct, breaking it down into six separate counts, of which he was found guilty on each count. They were as follows:

Erasmus (i) threatened a Match Official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the Match Official's performance and then making good on that threat; and (ii) published or permitted to be published the Erasmus Video containing numerous comments that were either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to Match Officials.

Erasmus published or permitted to be published the Erasmus Video containing numerous comments that either...