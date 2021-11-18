Namibia: Bank Windhoek Awards Top Car Sellers

Bank Windhoek hosted its annual Selekt Sales Awards last Thursday, where the top performing salespeople and dealerships were recognised.

Jaqco Nel of Pupkewitz Toyata won the best salesperson award in the new vehicle category, followed by Jolize Barnard of Indongo Toyota and Stefan Botes of Redco Motors who scooped the second and third prizes.

Bank Windhoek's head of specialist finance Saara Shivute highlighted the challenges experienced by many businesses over the last few years, such as the economic downturn which lasted two years, and the onset of Covid-19 - both of which affected sales in the motoring industry.

"More specifically, the decrease in sales year-on-year globally is said to have reached 14,8 % in 2020," says Shivute.

"IJG Namibia reported that new vehicle sales in Namibia declined by 12,2% year-on-year at the end of September 2021, while on a 12-month cumulative basis, vehicle sales grew by 11,8%."

In the used vehicles category, the top three sales people were Elrick de Wee of Novel Motor Company, Marius Coetzee from Windhoek Car Zone Auto Sales and Jaco Rossouw of Dub Motors.

Pupkewitz Toyota and Indongo Toyota were the top two mega franchise vehicle dealers, with Novel Motor Company taking third spot.

The top three franchise new vehicle dealers were Autohaus Windhoek, Associated Motor Holdings and Auas Motors.

Redco Motors from Gobabis, Pupkewitz Von Baums Volkswagen of Otjiwarongo and Pupkewitz Toyota of Tsumeb, won the top three franchise vehicle dealer awards in the rural Namibia category.

Autohaus Trucks won the Bank Windhoek approved heavy commercial vehicles dealer award, while Pupkewitz Auto, Pupkewitz Toyota and Autohaus Windhoek were the top three used vehicles franchise vehicle dealers.

The bank also announced the top five used vehicle small enterprise dealers - Dub Motors, Windhuk Motors, Spes Bona Motors, Windhoek Car Zone Auto Sales and Danlou Motors.

Bank Windhoek is currently running its annual national vehicle and asset finance marketing campaign, themed 'Find the One', which offers customers attractive deals to finance new or used vehicles countrywide. Some of the campaign's benefits offer customers an extended repayment term of up to 72 months for all new cars, and a 90-day vacation payment option.