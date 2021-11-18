Zimbabwe: Eight Armed Robbers Vandalise Two Zesa Transformers

Eight armed robbers pounced on Sable Ranch Farm in Marondera and vandalised two Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) transformers where they stole winding copper cables weighing 500 kg from each transformer.

The cables are valued at US$24 000.

Before they stole the cables, the suspects are said to have gone to the house of Tendai Pundo who is employed as a pump attendant at the farm and forced their entry before ordering him and his wife not to make any movement.

This was after the eight reportedly had introduced themselves as Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers.

Inside Pundo's house, the suspects, who were allegedly armed with a pistol and iron bars went on to tie him and his wife's hands.

They went to another room where a security guard and his wife were.

They reportedly tied the pair's hands.

They proceeded to lock the two women in a separate room with the men.

Reports are that the suspects then proceeded to the two ZESA transformers and vandalised them before they disappeared from the scene.

It is alleged the women managed to free themselves, phoned the farm supervisor who made a police report.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and appealed to the public for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects.