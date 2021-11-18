Namibia: Swapo Women Embroiled in Membership-Card Swapping Saga

A member of the Swapo Party Women's Council at Epukiro district in the Omaheke region allegedly used the membership card of another member to participate in the October elective congress.

It is alleged that Utia-Patie Kangootui used Saransiena Mbuangura's card to participate in the women's council district election, where she was successfully elected the Swapo Party Women's Council (SPWC) district mobiliser.

Mbuangura lives in Windhoek.

In a police declaration seen by The Namibian dated 2 November, Kangootui confessed to having been given Mbuangura's card by Gissela Kamuhenune, in order to participate in the district elective conference on 26 October.

This happened under the watch of SPWC deputy secretary Francina Kahungu, while Swapo national leaders assigned to Omaheke were represented by Christine Hoëbes.

Kahungu denied that anyone used another person's membership card.

"It is not true that the person who stood for SPWC regional information and mobilisation officer used another person's card. The vetting process was done in Windhoek at the national headquarters by the SPWC secretariat, which I was part of," says Kahungu.

She advises aggrieved parties to take an election petition to the office of Eunice Iipinge, secretary for SPWC not later than 90 days from 14 November.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that some members who participated in the conference did so with fraudulently obtained membership cards with forged signatures.

Bianca van Wyk, in a sworn police statement dated 14 November 2021, distanced herself from issuing a women's council membership card to Sila Lidia Izaks of the Gobabis district, which is backdated to 1987.

"My signature was forged. I take no responsibility in an event that this card has been used, Van Wyk said.