Zimbabwe, Palestine Relations Taken to New Level

Zimbabwe and Palestine have taken a step higher in consolidating their bilateral relations after they collaborated through music in condemning Israeli occupation.

The Palestine embassy in Harare partnered Music for Development Choir under the arm of Esteem Communication to produce a song titled "Save Palestine", as an advocacy tool for peace.

The video of the song is being premiered on Palestinian television.

Lyrics of the song are in English and Shona, and are a war cry for peace and justice, imploring Palestinians to continue fighting just as Zimbabwe did when it waged the liberation struggle that led to independence in 1980.

The video has images of scenes depicting Palestinians fighting Israeli apartheid.

In an interview, Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri said collaboration on the project reflected the close bilateral relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Palestine.

"It reflects the solidarity between the two countries which is deep-rooted in history and culture even before the independence of Zimbabwe in 1980," said Ambassador Almassri

"It is the second co-operation in music between Zimbabwe and Palestine after we had another project, 'Beautiful Zimbabwe' comprising different artistes. The embassy will continue to support co-operation in all fields."

Ambassador Almassri said the song was released in November to coincide with the commemoration of the Balfour Declaration, which was a public pledge by Britain in 1917, declaring its aim to establish "a national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine.

The Balfour Declaration, which resulted in a significant upheaval in the lives of Palestinians, was issued on November 2, 1917.

Esteem Communications representative Mr Takemore Mazuruse said as a Zimbabwean entity, they felt duty bound to play their part in advocating for peace and justice among the people of Palestine.

Last week, the Palestinian embassy was one of the new sponsors of the National Journalistic Media Awards after sponsoring the Yasser Arafat Award in recognition of former President of State of Palestine.