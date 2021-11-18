South Africa: Marathon Transfer Project of Mentally Ill Patients Lacked 'Proper Due Diligence' - Top Planning Official

analysis

'What I noticed was that we didn't have a proper due diligence in terms of how we're going to do that. That was the weakness that I observed,' said Gauteng Department of Health Chief Planning Director Levy Mosenogi on the Life Esidimeni tragedy that cost the lives of at least 144 mentally ill patients.

On Wednesday, Gauteng Department of Health Chief Planning Director Levy Mosenogi was back on the witness stand at the Life Esidimeni inquest. He testified that while the mental health policies in place at the department were sound, there had been an issue with their implementation.

Mosenogi said that he had brought in Dr Makgabo Manamela as his deputy because she had more mental healthcare experience than he did and that the mental healthcare unit was led by Manamela

"I was the leader, but I worked with a team. I was not the only one responsible" Mosenogi said when asked if he was in charge of the marathon project. "It was not a typical project where you have all the resources under you."

He said he had visited the facilities and their CEOs for practical research to ascertain their readiness for the transfers. He said he did...