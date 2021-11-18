South Africa: Everlasting Grief - Thoughts On the Death of Hamnet

analysis

We live in an age where we are constantly hurried on; we are not allowed time to break down the meaning of life when death occurs. 'Hamnet' refuses to do that. It takes death on its own terms and acknowledges that whilst the people around us, and society at large, may move on, those most profoundly touched by death -- a mother, a father, a twin, a sibling -- don't.

And will a' not come again?

And will a' not come again?

No, no, he is dead,

Go to thy deathbed.

He never will come again.

425 years ago William Shakespeare's son, Hamnet, died -- possibly as a result of the bubonic plague. He was 11. His death came at a time when his father was in the throes of making a name for himself as an actor and playwright in the then faraway city of London. The year was 1596.

The boy Hamnet, his short life and death, and the grief that consumes his mother Agnes (Anne) Hathaway are the subject of a new novel by Irish writer Maggie O'Farrell.

It must be said at the start that the novel's recreation of Hamnet's truncated boyhood is not just a...