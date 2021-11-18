South Africa: Retrofitting Koeberg Power Station Is More Likely to Provoke a Catastrophe Than Preserve Energy - the Plant Should Be Closed

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neil Overy

Concerns have been expressed about staff turnover at the ageing facility. Instead of extending its lifespan, renewable energy should replace it.

Recent comments from Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer about what is going on at Koeberg nuclear power station were refreshingly frank, and for that, he is to be commended. Whether anyone living near the plant -- and that includes everyone in Cape Town and surrounds -- will be able to sleep after fully digesting what he had to say is another matter.

Speaking to the press about Eskom's status as we head into the summer months, Oberholzer said he was "extremely concerned" about the two trips to the unit one reactor at Koeberg (on 30 August and 24 October). He added that he was "horrified" at the number of staff who had left Koeberg in recent times, "taking away with them years of experience". Some had resigned despite having no other job offers. Rumours abound that there have been as many as 200 resignations from Koeberg recently.

To this, we can add the suspension of Koeberg's general manager in June for unspecified "non-performance", though it appears to be related to maintenance failures. We can also add the recent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X