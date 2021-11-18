South Africa: Retrofitting Koeberg Power Station Is More Likely to Provoke a Catastrophe Than Preserve Energy - the Plant Should Be Closed

analysis

Concerns have been expressed about staff turnover at the ageing facility. Instead of extending its lifespan, renewable energy should replace it.

Recent comments from Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer about what is going on at Koeberg nuclear power station were refreshingly frank, and for that, he is to be commended. Whether anyone living near the plant -- and that includes everyone in Cape Town and surrounds -- will be able to sleep after fully digesting what he had to say is another matter.

Speaking to the press about Eskom's status as we head into the summer months, Oberholzer said he was "extremely concerned" about the two trips to the unit one reactor at Koeberg (on 30 August and 24 October). He added that he was "horrified" at the number of staff who had left Koeberg in recent times, "taking away with them years of experience". Some had resigned despite having no other job offers. Rumours abound that there have been as many as 200 resignations from Koeberg recently.

To this, we can add the suspension of Koeberg's general manager in June for unspecified "non-performance", though it appears to be related to maintenance failures. We can also add the recent...