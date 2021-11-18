South Africa: Bafana World Cup Qualifier - FIFA Disciplinary Committee Set to Review Safa Submission On Referee Bias

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The South African Football Association has lodged an official complaint with Fifa into the conduct of the match officials in Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifying tie against Ghana. Football's governing body has since confirmed that it will look into the matter, with a decision expected soon after its review.

Borrowing a page from the book of South Africa's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, the South African Football Association (Safa) roped in the services of award-winning and internationally recognised retired referee Andile "Ace" Ncobo to conduct a second-by-second analysis of Bafana Bafana's 1-0 loss to Ghana.

Safa is of the opinion that Senegalese referee Maguette N'Diaye and his assistants deliberately influenced the outcome of the make-or-break 2022 World Cup qualifying match in favour of Ghana.

Ncobo, during a press conference held at Safa's headquarters in Nasrec, revealed that following his analysis of the game, he found that the refereeing team on Sunday in Cape Coast, Ghana, had made 91% of the questionable calls in favour of the home team.

"My independent conclusion is that the referee in this match was blatantly biased against South Africa," Ncobo told journalists on Wednesday. He said "90.9% of incorrect decisions against one team is a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X