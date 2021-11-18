South Africa: Bafana World Cup Qualifier - FIFA Disciplinary Committee Set to Review Safa Submission On Referee Bias

analysis

The South African Football Association has lodged an official complaint with Fifa into the conduct of the match officials in Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifying tie against Ghana. Football's governing body has since confirmed that it will look into the matter, with a decision expected soon after its review.

Borrowing a page from the book of South Africa's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, the South African Football Association (Safa) roped in the services of award-winning and internationally recognised retired referee Andile "Ace" Ncobo to conduct a second-by-second analysis of Bafana Bafana's 1-0 loss to Ghana.

Safa is of the opinion that Senegalese referee Maguette N'Diaye and his assistants deliberately influenced the outcome of the make-or-break 2022 World Cup qualifying match in favour of Ghana.

Ncobo, during a press conference held at Safa's headquarters in Nasrec, revealed that following his analysis of the game, he found that the refereeing team on Sunday in Cape Coast, Ghana, had made 91% of the questionable calls in favour of the home team.

"My independent conclusion is that the referee in this match was blatantly biased against South Africa," Ncobo told journalists on Wednesday. He said "90.9% of incorrect decisions against one team is a...