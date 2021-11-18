South Africa's Consumer Inflation Flat in October, While Retail Sales Have Dismal Third Quarter

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Consumer inflation reached 5% in October, unchanged from September, Stats SA said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, retail trade sales for the three months to the end of September declined by 5.4% compared with the previous three months, the latest data set pointing to a third-quarter contraction.

South Africa's October consumer inflation, at an unchanged 5%, was considerably less than the 6.2% recorded in the US for the month. The latter reading, the fastest pace of US inflation in more than three decades, has triggered global inflation alarms.

As the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) prepares to render its next interest rate decision on Thursday, it is the US inflation number that might carry more weight. Rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase rates sooner rather than later will pressure emerging market central banks to follow suit. In layperson's terms, the greenback gets a boost from investors seeking yield on bonds and interest rate-linked assets when its rates go north.

The domestic inflation number will also give the SARB something to think about.

