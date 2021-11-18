South Africa: I Was Part of the Team That Found the Homo Naledi Child's Skull - How We Did It

17 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marina Elliott

In 2015 a new member was introduced to the family tree of humans. Fossil hominins from the Rising Star cave system outside Johannesburg, South Africa, were found to belong to a previously unidentified hominin species, which was then named Homo naledi. Now an international team of researchers, led by Professor Lee Berger, a palaeoanthropologist from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand, has revealed the first partial skull of a Homo naledi child, also from the Rising Star cave.

In two journal articles researchers estimate that the child died almost 250,000 years ago, at the age between four and six years old. Given that this is the first partial skull of a child of Homo naledi ever recovered, it can offer important insights into the species' different life stages.

The child has been named "Leti" after the Setswana word "letimela", meaning "the lost one". The Conversation Africa's Natasha Joseph spoke with Dr Marina Elliott, lead author of the paper describing how and where the skull was discovered, about the painstaking and physically demanding work involved in bringing Leti to the surface.

Seven years ago, you became an "Underground Astronaut". What does that entail?

The "Underground Astronauts" is a nickname for the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

