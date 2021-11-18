Namibia Embraces Call for Action On Living Lands

The minister of environment, forestry and tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, said Namibia has embraced the Commonwealth call for action on living lands (CALL) as it offers the opportunity to advance synergy across the three Rio conventions.

Shifeta made these remarks at a side event on the margins of the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland last week.

CALL engenders the 54 Commonwealth member states to synergise the implementation of the commitments agreed under the three Rio conventions.

Shifeta described Namibia as one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with an area of 824, 292 square kilometres and an estimated population of 2,5 million people. This is the lowest human population density in the world, amounting to 3,1 people per square kilometre, he said.

He added that the country's environment is highly vulnerable, owing to its geographical characteristics with 90% of the land area characterised by semi-arid, arid and hyper-arid conditions.

An estimated 35% of the environment is considered to be in a degraded state, with over 36% of the population affected.

"In spite of these conditions, agricultural activities are practised on over 70% of the country's landmass by an estimated two thirds of the population.

"The aridity and climate variability of the country makes land use a risky business, and sustainable land management is therefore of paramount importance," Shifeta said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namibia has ratified the 1995 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 1967 United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD), better known as the three Rio conventions.

Since then, Namibia has embraced the concept of implementing the three Rio conventions in a coordinated approach in order to promote sustainable land management, build resilient communities against climate change and conserve biodiversity.

Shifeta said national strategies and action plans have also been developed, taking into consideration the objectives of the conventions, leveraging on areas of commonalities, shared human and financial resources and reinforcing each other at institutional, programming and policy levels.

At the national level, the implementation of the three conventions is coordinated by a national committee.

Shifeta said Namibia has embraced the concept of Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) and aims to meet concrete targets that reduce land degradation and at the same time contribute to the achievement of the UNCBD and UNFCCC objectives.

He added that Namibia has also taken a drastic step to ensure that the three Rio conventions are adequately addressed in the National Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"This is the agenda that we are advocating in terms of implementing initiatives that are in line with the CALL that ensures multiple benefits towards achieving the three Rio conventions," he said.

The three Rio conventions emanated from the Rio Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992, where founding president Sam Nujoma presented Namibia's Green Plan.